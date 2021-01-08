Campus Network Outage TODAY 1/8, 5pm -5:30pm

The fiber optic cables providing internet access for the campus are damaged and need to be replaced immediately. The Campus will be without internet access from approximately 5:00pm – 5:30pm today while LITS completes the repair.

The outage will also affect off-campus access like the College VPN, using the MiCollab app for telephone services, and logging in to services like webmail and Zoom.

We appreciate your patience while we perform this emergency repair. Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.