Duo Update for U2F Security Keys 2/1/21

Effective February 1, 2021, Duo will be making an update that affects anyone using a U2F security key (such as a Yubikey that you may have purchased yourself – NOT a security token from LITS) to authenticate.

If you use a U2F security key to log in, you will see a message in the Duo Prompt asking you to update your security key by tapping it. You will see this message each time you log in with your security key until you complete this step. Once updated, your Duo login experience will remain the same as it is today.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.