LITS will be replacing the VPN client (Pulse Secure) this afternoon. There will be no interruption to service, but anyone that logs in after the client is replaced will be prompted to upgrade.

Please note that the upgrade, while brief, may require you to restart your computer before you can use the client again. You can postpone upgrading until you are ready to do so.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.