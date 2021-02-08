TriCollege Libraries Launch Stunning New Home for Digital Collections

Special Collections is thrilled to launch TriCollege Libraries Digital Collections – the new home for digital collections.

Explore the Bryn Mawr College Photo Archives, Scrapbook and Photo Album Collection, the history of the Summer School for Women Workers in Industry, College yearbooks, issues of The College News, a community-sourced archive of personal experiences and reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and more.

Over the next few months, look for more collections that document the 2020 Bryn Mawr College Strike and the history of Perry House, as well as oral histories with alumnae/i providing first-hand accounts of their experiences at Bryn Mawr.

Read more about this this rich and fascinating resource on the Special Collections Blog. Bryn Mawr, Haverford, and Swarthmore College Libraries will continue to grow and consolidate digital collections in the new site, making more and more of our collections discoverable while improving findability, search functionality, and accessibility.

Questions or feedback about the new site? Contact Special Collections at speccoll@brynmawr.edu or use this form.