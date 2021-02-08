RESOLVED: Issues Connecting to the Network

Update, 6:30pm: All network issues have been resolved and community members should be able to connect to the network in both Rhoads and Rockefeller. Thank you again for your patience while we resolved this issue.

If you have any further questions or concerns, or experience any lingering issues, please contact the Help Desk: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

Update: We have resolved the issues with connecting to the network in Rhoads, but have identified some intermittent connection issues in Rockefeller Hall. We are investigating.

Thank you for your continued patience. Please reach out to the Help Desk if you have any questions or concerns.

This afternoon, community members started experiencing issues connecting to the network in Rhoads Dormitories. LITS is working to identify and resolve the problems as quickly as we are able. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please contact the Help Desk if you have any questions or concerns: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.