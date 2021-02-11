Big Sur Available for College Macs – Sophos Update Required

A previous incompatibility between Apple’s macOS Big Sur and Sophos Endpoint Security has been resolved. Community members will now be able to update their computers to Big Sur.

For anyone who does update their College computer, you will also need to install the newest version of Sophos. To do that, please follow these steps:

Remove the old version: Go to the Sophos Application folder and select “Remove Sophos Endpoint Security”. When prompted, enter your username and password.

Install the new version from Software Center.

If you have any questions or would like assistance with either the update to Big Sur or with installing the new version of Sophos, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.