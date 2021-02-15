Book Renewals for Faculty and Staff

The Libraries have extended due dates for all regular TriCo Library books that are checked out to faculty and staff. This includes items like books from the stacks and HathiTrust materials checked out before the ETAS agreement went into effect. It does not include items such as InterLibrary Loan or EZBorrow books, laptops or multimedia equipment, or videos.

The new due date for TriCo Library books is February 15, 2022. To see all of your due dates, including for InterLibrary Loan or EZBorrow materials, please login to your account on Tripod.

If you have any questions, please contact us at circulation@brynmawr.edu.