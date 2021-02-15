Preventing Zoom-Bombing

Zoom’s popularity has made it particularly vulnerable to Zoom-bombing or -trolling, in which uninvited individuals join a meeting with the goal of disrupting it. See our Security and Zoom guidelines for a range of steps you can take to minimize the chances that your meetings will be disrupted.

The most important thing is to be careful how and with whom you share meeting links:

If you are setting up a Zoom meeting that will be advertised publicly (e.g., on a publicly accessible web page) or very widely (e.g., through a large mailing list), turn registration on and share the registration link instead of the meeting link. Participants will need to register with a working email address to receive the meeting link, and this requirement is usually enough to deter trolls.

Meeting hosts can also now use the Require authentication to join setting. Turning this on will allow only people who are logged into a BMC Zoom account to join your meeting. If you do this, be aware that BMC students, faculty, and staff who log into Zoom with a personal account will receive a “this meeting is for authorized users only” message and will be unable to join your meeting. If you see a “this meeting is for authorized users only” message, make sure you are signing into Zoom using the Log in with SSO or SSO login option . If you log into Zoom any other way, you are logging into a personal Zoom account, even if the email address you use is your brynmawr.edu address. See “Am I Using a BMC Zoom Account?” for help.

setting. Turning this on will allow only people who are logged into a BMC Zoom account to join your meeting. Turning on registration or authentication is not usually necessary for meeting links shared only in Moodle courses, since access to the courses themselves is restricted to enrolled participants. However, some Zoom links may be visible while guest access is on — see Guest Access and Zoom for details.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynamwr.edu or 610-526-7440.