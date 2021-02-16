Sophos Upgrade, February 16 at 12pm

At 12pm today, February, 16th, LITS will be performing a necessary upgrade to our Sophos Endpoint Security system. We hope that this upgrade will address some issues that community members are seeing when running Sophos updates. During the upgrade, you may see notifications that Sophos is failing to update. This is expected behavior and will resolve once the upgrade is complete. We expect the upgrade to be completed within 30 minutes.

Please reach out to the Help Desk if you have any questions, help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.