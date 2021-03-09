Email Messaging from Moodle, BIONIC, and Voicemail Unavailable

The following services are currently unavailable:

QuickMail messages and email notifications from Moodle (i.e., emails about Announcement or forum posts, or Assignment submissions)

Emailing your class roster from BIONIC

Email notifications from the voicemail system

All three problems are caused by an underlying server issue. We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible, and will post more information as it becomes available.

In the meantime, if you need to email your class, you will need to do so by manually entering students’ names into the To: field of a regular email message in Outlook.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.