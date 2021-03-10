Email Messaging from LITS Help Desk (Ticketing System) Unavailable

LITS is currently unable to send email messages out to community members via our ticketing system. This means that if you contacted the Help Desk, your message was received, a ticket was created, and it was assigned to a member of our team as usual, but as they worked on the ticket and sent you updates through the ticketing system, those messages were not sent to your email inbox as they usually are.

As always, but especially now, if you are wondering about the status of your Help request, please reach out to us at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440 or to Katie Surkin, Senior Manager for Client Relationships and Support, at kfeno@brynmawr.edu. We’re happy to update you with any new information.

You’re also welcome to sign in at http://lits.brynmawr.edu/ to view status and updates on any of your Help requests (you’ll need to use the VPN if you’re off campus). If you have an open ticket with us currently, you may also hear from a member of our team reaching out proactively via phone or email while this part of our ticketing system is not working.

This is related to the Moodle, Bionic, and Voicemail messaging problem we posted about yesterday.

Thank you so much for your patience. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and will post more information here as we have it.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.