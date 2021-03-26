New Phishing Attempt, March 2021

Please be aware of recent messages that appear to be soliciting faculty evaluations via Microsoft Sharepoint and contain a link to a file. The email body may also include names of Bryn Mawr College community members. This is a scam.

Do not click links, download files, or respond in any way. Delete the message or report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you believe you’ve given your information to a phisher, immediately change your password and contact the Help Desk.

Email scams come in many forms. While we work to keep you informed, attacks are increasingly diverse and sophisticated. It’s not possible for us to warn you of every message before you see it. Be cautious and suspicious. If you ever have a question or suspicion, the Help Desk is happy to help verify messages.

Learn how to recognize scams by completing the Information Security Education Program

More information on Email Spam & Phishing

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or if you think you may have provided personal information to the phisher: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.