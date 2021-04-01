New Phishing Attempt, April 2021

The Internal Revenue Service is warning all educational institutions of an ongoing IRS impersonation scam targeting faculty, staff, and students.

The scam email displays the IRS logo and uses various subject lines with phrases like “Tax Refund Payment” or “Recalculation of your tax refund payment“.

Do not click links, download files, or respond in any way. Delete the message or report it as Phishing in Outlook. If you believe you’ve given your information to a phisher, immediately change your password and contact the Help Desk.

Email scams come in many forms. While we work to keep you informed, attacks are increasingly diverse and sophisticated. It’s not possible for us to warn you of every message before you see it. Be cautious and suspicious. If you ever have a question or suspicion, the Help Desk is happy to help verify messages.

Learn how to recognize scams by completing the Information Security Education Program

More information on Email Spam & Phishing

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or if you think you may have provided personal information to the phisher: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.