File Action Day: Spring 2021

Shreddy is back to help you start the New Year right and to remind you about data security. Is a cartoon ball of shredded paper ridiculous? Yes! But, data security is NOT ridiculous, and as a member of the BMC Community you need to be familiar with the Data Handling Policy which may be found here:

https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/about/policies/data-handling-policy

Working from home? How does your desktop look? Feeling good about your file maintenance, or wondering how everything got so cluttered? Take a break and do a little “tidying up.”

Top 11 Tips for Cleaning Up Your Files

Complete even a few of these steps and give yourself a pat on the back. You deserve it !!!

More File Action Day resources: https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/tag/fileactionday

File Action Day is brought to you by the Information Stewardship Council. Questions about any of these resources or tips? Contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.