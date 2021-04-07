Share Name Pronunciations in Moodle!

We’ve added NameCoach to Moodle!

NameCoach has developed a suite of tools that enable people to record the pronunciation of their name and share that recording with others. Anyone can use NameCoach’s free Personal Name Badge to create name recordings they can attach to their email signatures, online biographies, etc.

This new Moodle integration brings that functionality to our Moodle site: Teachers can add a NameCoach activity to their Moodle courses and course participants can use that activity to record their own name and hear each others’ names pronounced.

If you have any questions about using NameCoach or adding it to your Moodle courses, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.