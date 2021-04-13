BMC Libraries Summer Plans

emailed to service-updates@brynmawr.edu on 4/13/21:

Dear BMC Students, Faculty, and Staff,

We are beginning to prepare the libraries for expanded summer access and for the gradual return to regular library services ahead of fall semester. I’m writing to share the schedule for this transition with key steps we anticipate in reopening of library spaces and on-site services.

As usual during breaks, we will be open limited hours for materials pickup from the end of exams until June 7; details will be published on our hours page .



Beginning the week of June 7, Carpenter and Canaday libraries will open to BiCo community members with regular daily hours, including evening and weekend hours in Carpenter. The specific opening and closing times depend heavily on the availability of student employees, and we will publish those to our hours page once they’re confirmed. We are welcoming student job applications now for summer and fall!



Also beginning on June 7, the stacks will be open and accessible to anyone using Canaday and Carpenter libraries, and quarantining of returned books will end. HathiTrust ETAS (Emergency Temporary Access Service) will also be turned off on June 7 for Bryn Mawr as we are ethically bound to abide by the terms of the program, which allows remote access only when we’re in an emergency condition that precludes access to library stacks and regular access to library study spaces.



We will also begin assigning socially distanced student carrels, by request. Those assigned carrels will be available for use beginning June 14.



The significant work required to prepare the building facilities will happen during the weeks of June 1 and June 7.

