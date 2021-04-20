VPN Unavailable Until Further Notice

Beginning this evening (Tuesday, April 20th) access to the VPN, both ingress.brynmawr.edu and Pulse Secure, will be unavailable while we perform emergency maintenance to address an underlying server issue. While we perform this maintenance, community members will not be able to access their home directories and network file shares from off-campus.

LITS is working to restore functionality as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.