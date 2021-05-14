VPN Access: Fully Restored

Early this morning, LITS was able to restore full access to the VPN. Community members are now able to access their file shares by using either the Pulse Secure client or on the web via ingress.brynmawr.edu.

Anyone using Pulse Secure may be prompted to upgrade the client when they next log in. Please note that the upgrade, while brief, may require you to restart your computer before you can use the client again. You can postpone upgrading until you are ready to do so.

Thank you for your patience as we worked to resolve this issue.

If you have any questions or run into any issues, please contact the Help Desk: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.