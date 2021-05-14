Beginning this evening (Thursday, May 14th) access to the VPN web portal at ingress.brynmawr.edu will again be unavailable while we perform emergency maintenance to address an underlying server issue. Community members can still use the Pulse Secure client to access their home directories and network file shares from off-campus.

LITS is working to restore functionality as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions or concerns or for help installing and using the Pulse Secure Client: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.