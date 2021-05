We will be updating Moodle on Monday May 24th between 6 and 7pm. This is a minor update, and we anticipate no service downtime and minimal disruption during this period.

After the update is complete, Moodle will have a new, more accessible look, but otherwise the update will be largely invisible.

If you have any questions about Moodle or this update, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.