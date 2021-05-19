Library Book Returns for Spring 2021

Though the Libraries will be closed over Commencement weekend, students may return their library books to the book drop outside of Canaday Library. Library returns will also be accepted at the Bookshop, located in the basement of the Campus Center, during their open hours over Commencement weekend.

Please note that items returned over the weekend will be checked in from patron accounts the week of May 31st.

If you have any questions, please contact the Circulation Desk at circulation@brynmawr.edu.