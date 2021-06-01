New Canon Copiers this Summer

Canon will be replacing the College’s fleet of multi-function machines (print/scan/copy/fax) this summer. Overall service will improve as old machines are replaced with new, but you can expect familiar functionality and an unchanged user experience.

We’ll be accepting deliveries from Canon throughout late June and July; each new machine will be configured same-day by an onsite Canon technician. Canon will also remove as many old machines as possible same-day, especially in areas where two machines won’t fit side-by-side temporarily.

LITS staff will reach out directly to administrative colleagues in each department to confirm delivery dates and provide additional information.

Please note: unused toner cartridges should be bundled for return with the old copier, as they will not be compatible with the new one. All new Canons will be delivered with toner, and you can order additional toner by calling the service number on your new machine. The new toner cartridges supply five times as many prints (about 50,000) as the old cartridges!

Contact the Help Desk with questions: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.