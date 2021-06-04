Intermittent Internet Connectivity

Earlier today, Bryn Mawr (and the Tri-Co) lost part of our connection to the internet. This means that many College services, including Webmail, have been intermittently unavailable to some community members.

Internet connectivity was restored this afternoon, but the Tri-Colleges are still diagnosing and resolving issues. Community members may continue to experience intermittent service interruptions throughout the day.

Please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu if you have difficultly connecting to any College services; we will post updates here once service is fully restored.