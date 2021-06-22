Panopto Downtime: 6/26 9pm – 1am

On Saturday, June 26, Panopto will be updating its cloud service, and these updates will require an estimated 4 hours of downtime starting at 9:00 pm EDT.

During the downtime, you will not be able to access videos on your Panopto site. You will be able to record locally on your computer, but attempts to upload from the recorder client on your computer to the server will result in a “Server unable to connect” message for the duration of the downtime.

Panopto anticipates needing to do another update requiring downtime on Saturday, August 14. LITS will communicate the details of that scheduled downtime when we have them.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.