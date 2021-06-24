Updated: Printing in Canaday

Updated 6/24 4:30pm:

Printing, scanning, and copying is now available in Canaday. Card readers are not functioning yet, but if you need to authenticate to one of the new Canons you can log in manually via the display panel.

We will update this post when the new Canon machines are fully functional.

Canon is replacing lab printers in Canaday today, Thursday 6/24. Printing, copying, and scanning will be unavailable on some or all machines on and off throughout the day.

These services are all available in Carpenter Library, which is open until 8pm today.

Thank you for your patience during this important upgrade!

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.