Skype for Business to be Retired on July 31, 2021

Posted June 30th, 2021 at 10:56 am.

Microsoft will be retiring Skype for Business on July 31, 2021.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.

