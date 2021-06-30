Skype for Business to be Retired on July 31, 2021

Microsoft will be retiring Skype for Business on July 31, 2021.

If you have Skype for Business meetings scheduled to occur after July 31, reschedule them with either Teams or Zoom.

If you regularly use Skype for Business, please switch to Teams or Zoom. For a comparison of the two, see Which Web-Conferencing Tool Should I Use?

If you have files or chat history in Skype that you would like to save, we recommend exporting them using Microsoft’s instructions.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.