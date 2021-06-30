Skype for Business to be Retired on July 31, 2021

Microsoft will be retiring Skype for Business on July 31, 2021.
- If you have Skype for Business meetings scheduled to occur after July 31, reschedule them with either Teams or Zoom.
- If you regularly use Skype for Business, please switch to Teams or Zoom. For a comparison of the two, see Which Web-Conferencing Tool Should I Use?
- If you have files or chat history in Skype that you would like to save, we recommend exporting them using Microsoft’s instructions.
Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.