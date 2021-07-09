We will be upgrading our Moodle instance to version 3.10 on Tuesday, August 24 from 9-11am.

This is a minor upgrade and we do not expect any service downtime, although users may experience slow or unusual behavior during the upgrade and notice some new features and enhancements. We will provide more information about those changes closer to the date.

Please note: this work is being done outside our routine maintenance window so as not to conflict with placement exams occurring at that time.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.