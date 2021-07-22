Reminder: Update Adobe Creative Cloud Software

Recently, Adobe released information about a security vulnerability in some of its software, including Acrobat and Reader. In order to patch against this vulnerability, all community members will need to update the Adobe software on their computers as soon as possible.

In order to update Adobe software on your College computer, please follow the instructions on TechDocs.

Community members should also update Adobe on their personal machines.

If you have any questions or need help performing these updates, please reach out to the Help Desk: 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.