Reminder: Campus Network & Services Unavailable 7/21 8pm-midnight

Network connectivity will be interrupted on Wednesday, July 21 from 8:00 p.m. – midnight.

Community members who are on campus will not be able to connect to external services including Office 365.

Community members who are off campus will not be able to log in to campus services including Pulse Secure.

Swarthmore will be taking the Tri-College network down to complete necessary maintenance during this time. Equipment will be replaced so that future unplanned outages can be avoided.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.