Community members have reported issues accessing their network drives via ingress.brynmawr.edu. LITS is actively investigating the issue and will update the community when we know more or when access is restored. We apologize for the inconvenience.

In the meantime, community members can use the Pulse Secure client to access their home directories or shared network drives from off-campus. If you have any questions or need help using the Pulse Secure client, please contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.