Changes to E-ZBorrow on August 12

Starting Thursday, August 12, community members will notice some changes to the College’s E-ZBorrow service. These changes include a new login page and an improved search interface.

One of the most obvious changes will be that community members will be able to search through the catalog of E-ZBorrow offerings before needing to login! Please continue to login as you have in the past: by using the barcode that’s located on the front of your OneCard.

For any patrons who have been heavy users of E-ZBorrow, you may want to download a record of your request history (Note: You’ll need to do so by August 31, 2021).

For any help downloading your request history or with any other questions, please get in touch and we’ll be happy to help: circulation@brynmawr.edu.