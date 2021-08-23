Resolved: Bryn Mawr College Network Outage, Trouble Reaching Campus Services

Access to BIONIC was restored late last night, and we’ve confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that campus phones are working. If you have trouble accessing any services, please contact the Help Desk: help@brynmawr.edu.

Updated 8/24/21 at 9:15am

As of 9pm on Monday, August 23, most services have been restored. Phones and BIONIC are still unavailable.

The Bryn Mawr College network is partially down. This means many LITS and campus services are either unavailable or unreachable including phones, listservs, Bryn Mawr Blogs, and BIONIC. LITS staff are currently working to restore service as quickly as possible.

This situation is evolving and we will do our best to keep the community up to date via alternative communication channels.

Thank you for your patience. Contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu