LITS Welcome Back Newsletter 2021

Top Resources for Students

New and returning students: get started here with FREE Microsoft Office for your personal computer and access to lots of great software from the library, your dorm room, and off-campus – plus help with wireless, printing, and more!

Check out LinkedIn Learning for online courses and quick tutorials in software, business, and creative skills.

Who Built Bryn Mawr?

Interested in changing the way the College understands its history? Research and curatorial opportunities are available. The current exhibit, in Canaday Library and online, names and celebrates four individuals who helped shape the College’s first 50 years.

For more information and to get involved, see the Bryn Mawr Histories website.

Collier Science Library Reopens

Collier Library reopens this Fall with a small footprint during renovations.

Some seating is available for students

Request books for pickup in Collier

Here’s how to find us:

Use the GeoChem elevator near room 282 (or the stairwell at the end of the same hall) to access the library.

Circulation office (for book pickup): room 371A

Joyce Angelucci, Resident Librarian in the Sciences: room 371B

Jennifer Coval, Library Assistant: room 371C

Fabrication, Design, and Critical Making in the Makerspace

In 2020, LITS launched a Makerspace in Park to support research and exploration in fabrication, design and critical making. The Makerspace currently houses a small woodshop and suite of digital fabrication tools (including laser cutters, 3D printers and scanners, and a CNC router), a RISO printer, as well as general craft and art supplies. A second location in Carpenter library will provide access to sewing machines.

While the initial launch of the Makerspace was scaled back due to limits on in-person activities, we were still able to offer online and hybrid workshops and individual consultations to members of the Bryn Mawr College community last year. This year, we’re looking forward to a full schedule of in-person workshops and access.

Come see us! For hours, upcoming events and opportunities to get involved, see http://digitalscholarship.brynmawr.edu/makerspace/.

Read&Write for Dictation, Organization, and More

Are you looking for an easier way to do research and write papers? Look no further! Bryn Mawr community members now all have free access to the Read&Write Google Chrome extension. This tool allows you write papers faster through dictation and text expansion features, as well as make research a breeze with its highlighting feature that allows you to color code quotes and organize them in a document in one step.

This tool makes reading much easier with natural text to speech, screen simplification, and audio converting tools. To use, download Read & Write from the Chrome store and use your BMC credentials to log in.

Can you Keep Calm and Caption On?

Do you like puzzles? Do you like making the world a more accessible place? If you answered yes both these questions, then get ready for this semester’s Keep Calm and Caption On challenge!

Each week, there will be a fun challenge where you will learn the skills needed to set up captioning on a variety of platforms. Then, at the end of the semester, you’ll get a chance to put your wits and captioning knowledge to the test in a Digital Escape Room, where you will need to understand how to use captioning in order to get the clues necessary to win. This challenge is open to the entire BMC community!

Spotlight on Security

Faculty and staff: back up and restore files on your hard drive quickly and easily with Code42! See our Tech Doc on backing up data to get started.

The College’s Information Security Education Program will launch for faculty and staff on October 1st!

Study Break!

Librarians are always available for academic consultations…but sometimes you need something fun. This page collects some favorites. We also have access to many major newspapers!

Welcome New LITS Colleagues

Grace Cipressi

Assistive Technology Specialist

Jennifer Coval

Library Assistant

Amy Graham

Monographs Acquisition Librarian

Rosemarie Fettig

Educational and Scholarly Technology Assistant

Sean Keenan

Educational and Scholarly Technology Assistant

Shenika McAlister

Electronic Resources and Serials Librarian

Upcoming Exhibitions and Events

Private Lives of Old Books: Recovering Personal Histories from Early Books of Latin

Class of 1912 Rare Book Room, 1st floor, Canaday Library

September 24–December 17, 2021

Introducing Ellie Ga

October 18 – June 3, 2022

Eva J. Coombe ‘52 Special Collections Suite, 2nd floor, Canaday Library

…and more! See our full calendar of events

Reminders