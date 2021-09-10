Can You Keep Calm and Caption On?

At LITS, we know just how important it is for each person in our community to get access in a way that works for them. We also know a thing or two about how to make that happen, so to share that knowledge, we’ve created a semester-long game inviting everyone at BMC to keep calm and caption on!



Starting the week of September 13th– and throughout the fall semester– we’ll post a new training every week showing the many ways in which you can keep the captions on at BMC. Each training will teach you how to set up captioning on a different platform. Your mission – if you choose to accept it – is to complete each weekly training in preparation for a digital escape room at the end of the semester. In the digital escape room, your captioning skills will be put to the test as you use them to figure out clues.



Please note, these trainings are optional, but highly recommend as the skills they teach will help you move through the escape room more quickly. As the day approaches we will publish more information about the escape room, including the date and registration information. This game is open to all members of the BMC community. Please reach out to Grace Cipressi at gcipressi@brynmawr.edu with any questions.