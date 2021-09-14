Emergency Maintenance on Moodle 7-8pm 9/14/2021

LITS will be performing emergency maintenance on Moodle at 7pm TODAY, Sept. 14, 2021. We do not anticipate any service disruptions.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.
Posted September 14th, 2021 at 4:50 pm.
LITS will be performing emergency maintenance on Moodle at 7pm TODAY, Sept. 14, 2021. We do not anticipate any service disruptions.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.