Get ready: Information Security Education Program launches 10/1!

We are coming up on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month which means we are launching our annual Information Security Education Program to be completed during the month of October. You will be responsible for completing the program if you are a:
- staff member
- faculty member (current or emeritus)
- graduate student (both GSAS and GSSWSR)
- post-baccalaureate student
Information about how to access the course will be coming on October 1st, so please keep an eye out!
For questions, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440