For this week’s training, please read through the Captioning Tech Doc to learn the ins and outs of ASR vs. CART. This knowledge will help you get far in the escape room!

Either people or computers can create captions. When a computer creates captions, they are called automatic speech recognition (ASR) captions. ASR captions are often cheaper (if not free), faster, more widely available, and a great option to increase accessibility. The automatic captioning on YouTube is an example of this type of captioning. However, the accuracy rate of ASR captions ranges anywhere from approximately 70-90% and this rate is not acceptable to provide equal access for Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) people who depend upon captions to understand content.

In the scenario that someone DHH requests captions, you must go with CART. CART stands for Communication Access Realtime Translation. Professionally trained captioners caption in real-time with at least 98% accuracy and attention given to slang, accents, and cultural nuances. If you need a CART captioner, please contact Deb Alder in Access Services.

For more information about the Keep Calm and Caption On challenge, see https://lits.blogs.brynmawr.edu/10432