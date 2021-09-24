Reclaim Hosting will be performing maintenance work designed to improve server performance on the servers that host our Domain of One’s Own instance on Sunday, Sept. 26, between 3:00 pm and 6:00pm ET. The servers will need to be taken offline to complete this work, and any websites, files and databases stored on Domain of One’s Own subdomains — that is, anything with digital.brynmawr.edu in the URL — will be temporarily unavailable while the servers are offline. Reclaim Hosting will try to limit the duration of this outage as much as possible.

If you have questions or have problems with a site or resource hosted on Domain of One’s Own after this maintenance window closes, please contact the Help Desk (help@brynmawr.edu or x7440) and let us know the URL of the affected site or resource.