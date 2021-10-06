Bascom Web Server Retiring June 30; Action May Be Required

Posted October 6th, 2021 at 6:00 am.

The server that houses bascom.brynmawr.edu has reached end of life and will be retired on June 30th, 2022. After this date, web pages and documents on bascom.brynmawr.edu will no longer be available. 

If you have web pages or documents on bascom.brynmawr.edu you will need to relocate. The college provides several platforms relevant for different types of content — see the table below for suggestions. 

Content Type Suggest Platform
Course Materials Moodle or Domain of One’s Own
Faculty Bio/Profile Pages Drupal, WordPress, or Domain of One’s Own
Other Web Pages Drupal, WordPress, or Domain of One’s Own
Personal/Miscellaneous Web Services can provide you with an archive or zip file of all your content

Web Services can help you determine which platform is best and help migrate your content — email help@brynmawr.edu or schedule a consultation

Filed under: Announcements,System Status by Melissa Cresswell

Comments are closed.