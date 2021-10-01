Launch Day: Information Security Education Program

Today is the day! Your Information Security Education Program launches today. As you begin the program, here are a few things to keep in mind:

All community members with a Bryn Mawr email address (excluding undergraduates) are required to complete the program by 11/1.

Your default login is your Bryn Mawr email address and the password BrynMawr2021!

You can login at https://learn.ue.org/Login2.aspx

If you have issues signing in or seeing the courses, try your previous password and contact support at http://portalhelp.ue.org/

For additional information about the Information Security Education Program, please see https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/projects-partnerships/information-security/information-security-education

Bonus content: enjoy this InfoSec sea shanty by @RachelTobac while you complete the program. Thank you all for participating and happy InfoSec month!

For any additional questions, please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440