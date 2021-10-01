Launch Day: Information Security Education Program

Posted October 1st, 2021 at 12:49 pm.

Today is the day! Your Information Security Education Program launches today. As you begin the program, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Bonus content: enjoy this InfoSec sea shanty by @RachelTobac while you complete the program. Thank you all for participating and happy InfoSec month!

For any additional questions, please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440

 

Filed under: Announcements,Learning Opportunities Tags: by Bonnie Wei

Comments are closed.