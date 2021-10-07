Duo Mobile App Update: Coming October 11th

Starting Monday, Oct. 11th, Duo will be rolling out changes to the Duo Mobile app. The app will look a bit different but will be functionally the same. You will be able to update your Duo app as you would update all other apps on your phone. For more information and a preview of the change, please see Duo’s video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZY62LJRfdU or see the image below.

Universal Prompt: Coming Late 2021/Early 2022

In a few months Duo will be simplifying the log in experience by automatically using your preferred method of Duo authentication. Please keep an eye out for more information for LITS as we get it!

Please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440 if you have questions.