Starting today, community members are unable to log in to the service that allows people to log in to sites like Domain of One’s Own (digital.brynmawr.edu) and Tri-Co Libraries Digital Collections site (https://digitalcollections.tricolib.brynmawr.edu/). LITS has been in touch with the vendor and they are working to resolve these issues. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please contact the Help Desk with any questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.