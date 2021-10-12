Affected Devices:

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 4 and later

iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple recently released updates iOS 15.0.2 and iPadOS 15.0.2 which address a zero-day vulnerability on Apple mobile devices. LITS recommends that you update these devices at your earliest convenience to ensure device security.

If you have any questions, please reference the following Apple Support docs or contact the Help Desk at 610-526-7440 or help@brynmawr.edu.

How to update: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204204

Update Overview: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT212846