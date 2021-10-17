Keep Calm and Caption On, Training Four: Teams Captioning

If you use Microsoft Teams, you’ll be glad to learn that you can turn on ASR captioning for your meetings. Follow the instructions in this tech doc to learn how to enable captions on Teams.

One thing that makes Microsoft Teams captioning unique compared to other ASR options is that allows you to identify which speakers are talking. This feature is a great option, because it helps people understand the conversation better.

Please note that captioning for Teams is only available using the desktop and mobile app.

For more information about the Keep Calm and Caption On challenge, see https://lits.blogs.brynmawr.edu/10432