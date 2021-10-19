The air is getting cooler and the season is getting spookier, which means, the deadline for completing your Information Security Training Program is approaching! As you work through the program, here are a few things to keep in mind:

You can login at https://learn.ue.org/Login2.aspx with your Bryn Mawr email address and the password BrynMawr2021! This password and any changes made to it are separate from your other Bryn Mawr College accounts If you have issues signing in or seeing the courses, try your previous password and contact support at http://portalhelp.ue.org/

You may see a completion date from last year in your modules, but you will need to complete it again this year since the program runs annually

For additional information about the Information Security Education Program, please see https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/projects-partnerships/information-security/information-security-education

For any additional questions, please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440