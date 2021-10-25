Spring 2022 Moodle Course Shells Now Available

Spring 2022 Course Shells are now available in Moodle. As in previous semesters, the courses are created with guest access enabled to facilitate sharing information with students who are not yet registered, and we will turn off guest access for a semester’s courses when registration for that semester ends.

Instructors can always hide specific course sections, resources, and/or activities from both guests and enrolled students during this period.

As a reminder, courses from semesters prior to Fall 2020 are at moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu. LITS will copy old course materials into spring shells on request or instructors can do it themselves.

Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.