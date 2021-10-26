InfoSec: One Week Left!

The November 1st deadline for completing your Information Security Training Program is approaching! As you work through the program, here are a few things to keep in mind:
- You can login at https://learn.ue.org/Login2.aspx with your Bryn Mawr email address and the password BrynMawr2021! (unless you have already updated the password to something of your preference)
- This password and any changes made to it are separate from your other Bryn Mawr College accounts
- If you have issues signing in or seeing the courses, try your previous password and contact support at http://portalhelp.ue.org/
- You may see a completion date from last year in your modules, but you will need to complete it again this year since the program runs annually
- For additional information about the Information Security Education Program, please see https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/projects-partnerships/information-security/information-security-education
Bonus Content: Part of keeping your data secure means having a securely stored back up of your files. Check out our tips and tricks for backing files up at https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/820 and Code42 for a peace-of-mind back up in case of any type of crash on your College computer.
For any additional questions, please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440