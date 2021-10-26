InfoSec: One Week Left!

Posted October 26th, 2021 at 1:29 pm.

The November 1st deadline for completing your Information Security Training Program is approaching! As you work through the program, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Bonus Content: Part of keeping your data secure means having a securely stored back up of your files. Check out our tips and tricks for backing files up at https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/820 and Code42 for a peace-of-mind back up in case of any type of crash on your College computer.

For any additional questions, please reach out to the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440

