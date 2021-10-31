Keep Calm and Caption On, Training Six: Captioning a Podcast

Do you have trouble with hearing or understanding podcasts? With the Ava desktop app, you can provide floating desktop captions for any audio source coming from your computer – yes, that includes audio from podcasts!

To use AVA captions, go to Ava.me and scroll down the page until you see the words “Ava Closed Captions- for Mac, Windows, and Web.” Click the Download Free on Desktop button and follow the download prompts. Once your Ava desktop app is set up, open a podcast of your choice and begin to play it.

For more information about the Keep Calm and Caption On challenge, see https://lits.blogs.brynmawr.edu/10432