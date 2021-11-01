Routine System Maintenance: 2022

Routine system maintenance generally occurs on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month from 6:00 p.m. – midnight. LITS implemented this practice in June 2015 to reduce overall system downtime, to improve the security and reliability of College systems and networks, and to maintain compliance with industry and vendor support requirements and best practices.
2022 Schedule:
Jan 13, 27
Feb 10, 24
Mar 10, 24
Apr 14, 28
Jun 16, 30
Jul 14, 28
Aug 11, 25
Sept 15, 29
Oct 13, 27
Nov 10, 17
LITS coordinates with divisions across the College to confirm our system maintenance schedule annually. Not all systems will necessarily be unavailable during these maintenance windows; however, you should assume that they will be and plan critical work around the system maintenance schedule. LITS will provide details on the LITS Blog whenever possible. Want to receive reminder emails? Subscribe to System Status posts.
The PeopleSoft patch testing schedule is determined by our vendor and does not follow the system maintenance schedule.
Contact the Help Desk with questions: help@brynmawr.edu, 610-526-7440, or lits.brynmawr.edu.