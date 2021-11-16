Resolved: Office 365 Unavailable for some Employees

Updated 11/16/21 at 10:55 a.m.:

Earlier this morning many faculty and staff members were unable to log into Office 365. This problem is resolved now, but we are still working through some clean-up.

This issue was caused by a change in Microsoft licensing. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Please let us know if you continue to have problems logging in: help@brynmawr.edu or 610-526-7440.

Many faculty and staff members are currently unable to log into Office 365. LITS is working with our licensing reseller to investigate and correct this issue as quickly as possible.

We’ll share updates as we know more information.

